SOFIA Bulgaria's opposition called on Wednesday for an early election after the rightist government resigned, saying that a new parliament was needed to form a government.

"We need early elections because no government formed by this parliament can lead normal policy," Socialist leader Sergei Stanishev said. Bulgaria was originally due to hold a regular general election in July.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Writing by Sam Cage; Editing by Michael Winfrey)