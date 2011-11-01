Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
LONDON Indonesia's Bakrie Group confirmed on Tuesday it has reached a deal with an Indonesian investor to sell part of its stake in Bumi Plc BUMIP.L, allowing the politically connected Bakries to pay down debt and avoid default on a $1.35 billion loan.
Bakrie Group said in a statement it had agreed a "long term and strategic partnership" with coal miner Borneo Lumbung Energi (BORN.JK). The $1 billion deal will transfer ownership of the family's stake to jointly and equally owned investment vehicles.
The vehicles will hold 47.6 percent of London-listed Bumi Plc, the Bakrie family venture with financier Nat Rothschild.
The transaction values Bumi Plc's shares at about 1091 pence, a 46 percent premium to the closing price on Monday.
The deal with Borneo, which is backed by Indonesian investor Samin Tan, would help Bakrie pay off the bulk of an $1.345 billion loan and extricate itself from a debt crunch that has weighed on the share price of the world's largest thermal coal exporter Bumi Resources (BUMI.JK).
Reuters reported earlier on Tuesday that Bakrie Group is selling a 23.8 percent stake in Bumi Plc.
(Reporting by Julie Crust; Clara Ferreira-Marques)
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.