FRANKFURT The European Central Bank will not give Spanish banks more leeway to access its funding operations, a Bundesbank board member said, warning that Sunday's election in Greece may not herald the clarity some in the market are hoping for.

The European debt crisis may reach new heights next week as Greek elections on Sunday could bring to power the SYRIZA party which rejects EU/IMF bailout program terms, while Spain is on the verge of requesting international aid for its teetering banks.

"Regardless of the election outcome on Sunday, it will need to be decided quickly whether Greece's second bailout program is on track or whether the new government will get it back on track," Bundesbank board member Joachim Nagel told Reuters.

"Uncertainty will continue as long as there is no reliable prospect for how things will progress in Greece," he said, adding that Greek risks would be manageable for German banks.

Nagel chose a football analogy to get his point across: "The ball is now in the politicians' half and is getting closer to the goal line."

Nagel is not on the ECB but works to set Bundesbank policy towards Europe.

Spain has become the latest casualty in the debt crisis and was required to secure access to up to 100 billion euros in bailout money last week to recapitalize its banks - a move that prompted credit ratings agency Moody's to cut the country's credit rating by three notches, to just one notch above "junk" status.

Only the rating agency DBRS, one of four the ECB uses to rate collateral, is saving Spanish bonds at the moment from an extra 5 percent penalty the ECB imposes on sub-A-rated government debt, but DBRS said it may also cut its rating soon.

To soften the blow, the ECB could accept lower-rated collateral in its refinancing operations from Spanish banks, stricken with billions of euros of bad property loans and other underperforming debt, but Nagel said this would not make sense.

"I think it would be ineffective to loosen the collateral framework further. We cannot take on ever growing risks due to our responsibility towards the tax payer," he said.

"I'm not sure whether everybody is aware of the risks central banks in Europe have already taken on," he added.

EXIT TALK

The ECB has spent 212 billion euros on bonds of debt-strained euro zone countries and injected one trillion euros into the banking system, but it could hand out another round of cheap money or cut the rate it pays banks to deposit their cash at the ECB overnight to zero from currently 0.25 percent.

A deposit rate at zero - uncharted territory for the ECB - would give banks a bigger incentive to lend their cash to the market, where they can get a rate of around 0.3 percent. Nagel said such a move would fall on deaf ears.

"A zero interest rate or a penalty rate alone will not breathe new life into the market," said Nagel, who is in charge of market operations at the Bundesbank.

"I dare to predict, considering the current financial market environment, that those looking for security will put up with a zero interest rate or even a penalty rate and park their funds at the central bank," he said.

"At the same time, incentives for private money market activity should be kept up, because it can't be that the Eurosystem replaces the money market permanently," he added.

A discussion about the ECB's plans to exit its support measures could help to avoid such dependence, Nagel said.

"We have to give banks as well as states a clear guidance for when they have to return to the market," he said, adding that it was important to tell banks when the ECB would start to withdraw its emergency support.

"This moment is not now. But we have to have a discussion in the Eurosystem about the exit," Nagel said.

"There should not be the impression that we (as central banks) have resigned to the situation and simply finance everything that is thrown at us."

(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)