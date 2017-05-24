Judge approves temporary stop to DraftKings, FanDuel merger
WASHINGTON A federal judge has approved a temporary halt of a merger between sport fantasy companies DraftKings and FanDuel.
U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd (BG.N) said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc (GLEN.L) or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.
Earlier on Tuesday, Glencore said its agricultural unit had made an informal approach to Bunge about a "possible consensual business combination."
Shares of Bunge earlier soared on media reports that Glencore Agriculture Ltd, a joint venture owned by Glencore and two Canadian pension funds, had approached the company about a possible business combination.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Canadian fertilizer producers Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc , which are seeking regulator approval to merge, said on Wednesday that the combined company would be called Nutrien.
NEW YORK Cigna Corp Chief Executive David Cordani told investors on Wednesday that the company has $7 billion to $14 billion in capital it could use in 2017 for mergers and acquisitions in several areas, including Medicare Advantage for older people.