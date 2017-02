CHICAGO Agribusiness firm Bunge Ltd's (BG.N) quarterly profit more than doubled, boosted by 15 percent growth in volumes.

New York-based Bunge, among the top sugar and ethanol producers, reported net earnings of $297 million, up from the $140 million it earned a year ago.

Net sales for the quarter rose 10 percent to $17.29 billion.

