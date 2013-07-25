CHICAGO Agribusiness company Bunge Ltd (BG.N) said quarterly earnings fell 50 percent due to tight crop supplies and that it would adjust its investment approach to improve returns.

Bunge, one of the world's largest agricultural trading houses, on Thursday reported net earnings of $136 million for the second quarter that ended June 30, versus $274 million for the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter was $15.5 billion, below analysts' expectations of $15.8 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. A year ago, revenue was $14.5 billion.

Excluding items, Bunge earned 74 cents per share, below the average analyst estimate of $1.30 and the $1.15 cents per share earned a year earlier.

Bunge is among the four large players known as the "ABCD" companies that dominate the flow of agricultural goods around the world. The others are Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM.N), Cargill Inc CARGIL.UL and Louis Dreyfus Corp LOUDR.UL.

Bunge's profits come from buying, selling, transporting and processing crops. Volumes have been hurt by last year's historic drought in the United States that devastated harvests.

Soren Schroder, Bunge's new chief executive, said returns "must improve." The company is reducing 2013 capital expenditures by $200 million to $1 billion and "commencing a review of 2014 plans," he said.

"Projects that more immediately improve efficiencies and competitiveness - and that generate faster payback - will be priorities for Bunge," he said.

