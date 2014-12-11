Swatch Group seeing strong demand so far in 2017: CEO
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.
LONDON British business supplies distributor Bunzl (BNZL.L) reaffirmed its expectation of a 6 percent rise in full-year revenue on Thursday, helped by like-for-like growth in all its business areas.
The distributor of products such as carrier bags and food packaging to clients including retail giant Wal-Mart, said its outlook remained positive and that it saw a promising pipeline of acquisitions.
The group also said it expected operating margin would be slightly ahead of last year and announced the acquisition of cleaning and hygiene supplies business Acme in Canada.
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Karolin Schaps)
MUNICH Lufthansa announced a higher than expected 2017 profit target on Thursday, saying a rebound in demand in the United States and Asia and a breakthrough pay deal with pilots had improved its prospects.
SYDNEY Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd plans to cut the cost of middle and senior management roles at its Hong Kong head office by 30 percent, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, a day after the airline reported its first annual loss since 2008.