LONDON - Celebrities from the worlds of fashion, film and music gathered in Burberry's London Regent Street store for the premiere of the British brand's new festive campaign on Tuesday,

Burberry Chief Executive Christopher Bailey recruited a host of stars for this year's Christmas campaign, which was inspired by the opening sequence in the 2000 movie "Billy Elliot".

The Burberry Christmas film features names such as singer Elton John, models Naomi Campbell and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, actress Michelle Dockery and Romeo Beckham, son of soccer star David Beckham.