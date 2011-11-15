LONDON British luxury goods group Burberry (BRBY.L) met forecasts with a 26 percent rise in first-half profit, helped by buoyant tourist spending, and kept its full-year forecasts despite an uncertain economic backdrop.

"We remain mindful of, and prepared to react to, any local or global uncertainties," said the 155-year-old maker of raincoats and leather goods, which responded rapidly to the 2008-9 economic downturn by cutting jobs and inventories.

Burberry, best known for its camel, red and black check pattern, said on Tuesday it made a profit before tax and one off items of 162 million pounds ($258 million) in the six months ended September 30, broadly in line with analysts' average forecast of 159 million in a Reuters poll.

Last month the group reported a 29 percent increase in second-quarter revenues that beat expectations. ($1 = 0.629 British Pounds)

(Reporting by Mark Potter; editing by James Davey)