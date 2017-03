OUAGADOUGOU Leaders of a coup in Burkina Faso have named Gilbert Diendere, a general in the elite presidential guard, to head a transitional council, the soldiers said in a statement broadcast on state-run television on Thursday.

The statement also announced the closure of the West African nation's land and air borders as well as the implementation of an overnight curfew.

