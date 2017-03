Men walk in front of a burning barricade set up by anti-coup protesters in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Anti-coup protesters converge at the residence of the traditional leader Mogho Naaba in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

OUAGADOUGOU Burkina Faso soldiers entered the capital Ouagadougou late on Monday night without resistance from the elite presidential guard who led a coup last week, a senior military source said.

At the same time, talks between army leaders and the presidential guard on the terms of the latter's surrender began in central Ouagadougou, he added.

