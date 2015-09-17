COTONOU Senegal President Macky Sall, the current chairman of the West African ECOWAS bloc, and Benin's President Thomas Boni Yayi will travel to Burkina Faso on Friday to mediate in the wake of a military coup, Benin's foreign minister said on Thursday.

"The goal behind this is to achieve a return to normal constitutional life, freeing the president and prime minister who are hostages, and the liberation of all the ministers," Saliou Akadiri said on Benin's state-owned television.

Boni Yayi is ECOWAS special facilitator for Burkina Faso.

