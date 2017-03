ABIDJAN Burkina Faso's interim president Michel Kafando, who was taken hostage in a coup last week then held under house arrest, was seeking refuge inside the French ambassador's residence in the capital late on Monday, the ambassador said.

"I confirm, with the authorization of President Kafando, he is indeed in the French residence," Ambassador Gilles Thibault wrote on his Twitter account.

