Lieutenant Colonel Yacouba Isaac Zida meets with opposition leaders in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, November 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

OUAGADOUGOU Burkina Faso's Yacouba Isaac Zida, who had been held hostage since a coup led by the West African nation's elite presidential guard last week, was freed on Tuesday, an advisor and a senior army officer loyal to the government said.

"The prime minister is free. He has returned to his official residence (in the capital Ouagadougou)," said Lieutenant Boris Nadie, Zida's aide-de-camp.

(Reporting by Nadoun Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)