OUAGADOUGOU The head of Burkina Faso's transitional parliament, who has declared himself the West African nation's interim leader, issued a decree on Tuesday dissolving the elite presidential guard, which carried out a coup last week.

"The interim president of the transition ... decrees ... the Presidential Security Regiment is dissolved," read the decree signed by Moumina Cheriff Sy.

