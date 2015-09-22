PARIS The head of Burkina Faso's army, which has converged on the capital Ouagadougou to disarm forces behind a coup last week, said on Tuesday he was in touch with both the putsch leader and regional mediators as he sought to avoid violence.

Heads of state from the West African regional bloc ECOWAS were meeting in Nigeria to discuss proposals to end the crisis, and General Pingrenoma Zagre said the body had instructed him "to take into account the work under way there".

"I think in certain circumstances there must be discernment and common sense in order to, as much as possible, avoid fighting," Zagre told French news channel France 24.

