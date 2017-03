Coup leader, General Gilbert Diendere arrives at the airport to greet Senegal's President Macky Sall and Benin's President Thomas Boni Yayi in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

OUAGADOUGOU Burkina Faso General Gilbert Diendere, who overthrew the West African nation's interim government last week, said on Monday that the security situation in the country could lead to "chaos, civil war and the mass violation of human rights".

In a statement sent to journalists as rival army troops moved on the capital to force him to disarm, Diendere added that he had agreed to free abducted Prime Minister Yacouba Isaac Zida as a "sign of appeasement" to regional mediators.

(Reporting by Mathieu Bonkoungou; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Joe Bavier)