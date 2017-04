OUAGADOUGOU Security forces in Burkina Faso launched an assault on Saturday to recapture a hotel in the capital stormed by suspected Islamist militants who took hostages, a Reuters witness said.

Two groups of security forces entered the main lobby of the Splendid Hotel and there was no gunfire as they went in. Part of the lobby was on fire, the witness said.

