DAKAR France's ambassador to Burkina Faso said on Saturday 27 people had been killed in a hotel attack by militant Islamists in the capital Ouagadougou, slightly higher than a death toll of 23 given earlier by the West African nation's president.

Ambassador Gilles Thibault also tweeted that 150 people from 18 countries had been rescued from the site of the attack and had received medical treatment.

