OUAGADOUGOU Members of Burkina Faso's fire brigade found about 10 bodies on the terrace of a restaurant opposite the Splendid Hotel in the capital that was attacked by suspected militants, the Interior Minister said on Saturday.

Security forces are working with their French counterparts to retake the hotel, the country's minister of communications said.

(Reporting by Mathieu Bonkoungou; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Kim Coghill)