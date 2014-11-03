ADDIS ABABA The African Union has give Burkina Faso military authorities two weeks to return power to a civilian government or face sanctions, the head of the organization's Peace and Security Council said on Monday.

The West African nation's military took power after longtime president Blaise Compaore stepped down on Friday following two days of mass protests over his bid to extend his rule through a constitutional amendment.

"The African Union is convinced the change has been against democracy. However, popular pressure led to the resignation of the president," Simeon Oyono Esono told journalists via a translator in Addis Ababa.

"So we have taken note of the origin of the popular revolt which led to the military getting power, so we determined the period of two weeks and after that period we are going apply sanctions," he said.

