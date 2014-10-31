OUAGADOUGOU Burkina Faso's President Blaise Compaore has left power, a colonel in the presidential guard announced on Friday, according to television channel Burkina24.

Lieutenant-Colonel Issaac Zida made the announcement in the central Place de la Nation in Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou when tens of thousands of people had gathered to demand Compaore's resignation after a day of violent protests on Thursday.

Omega radio also separately reported that Compaore had issued a statement announcing his resignation and saying that the head of state's position was now vacant.

