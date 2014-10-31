PARIS France welcomed on Friday the resignation of Burkina Faso's president Blaise Compaore after days of street protests against his bid to seek a new mandate, saying the move "allows a solution to be found to the crisis".

"France recalls its support for the constitution and thus for early, democratic elections," it said in a statement issued by President Francois Hollande's office.

Compaore earlier announced his resignation and called for a 90-day transition to "free and transparent" elections in the West African country, local radio and television said. Burkina Faso's armed forces chief General Honore Traore said that he had taken charge.

(Reporting by Mark John; editing by Alexandria Sage)