BUJUMBURA Crowds poured onto the streets of Burundi's capital on Wednesday to celebrate after a general said he was dismissing President Pierre Nkurunziza for violating the constitution by seeking a third term in office, a Reuters witness said.

The people sang and cheered. Just hours earlier, demonstrators had been protesting on the same roads against the president's bid for another five years in office.

