NAIROBI A presidential election due in Burundi next month should be postponed indefinitely until political stability returns, South African President Jacob Zuma said on Tuesday, summarizing the outcome of a regional summit in Angola.

The special meeting was convened after a failed coup in Burundi against President Pierre Nkurunziza, whose decision to seek a third term of office has triggered weeks of street protests.

(Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Ed Cropley)