BUJUMBURA Burundian Defence Minister Pontien Gaciyubwenge has been dismissed five days after a failed military coup against President Pierre Nkurunziza, government spokesman Gervais Abayeho said on Monday.

In a text message, Abayeho said Nkurunziza, who is bidding for a controversial third term in power, did not need to explain his decision. "Constitution gives him powers to (do) so," he said.

(Reporting by Edmund Blair; Editing by Ed Cropley and Kevin Liffey)