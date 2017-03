PRETORIA South Africa condemned an attempt to seize power through unconstitutional means in Burundi, the Minister of International Relations Maite Nkoana-Mashabane said on Friday.

Nkoana-Mashabane added that South Africa would lend its support to efforts of the East African Community to resolve the conflict in Burundi.

(Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)