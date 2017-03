NAIROBI The U.S. Embassy in Burundi says non-emergency personnel and the dependents of its staff are to leave the country, a spokeswoman said, following a failed bid by generals in the central African country to overthrow President Pierre Nkurunziza.

The embassy will be closed on Friday, and the U.S. State Department has not yet decided if it will reopen next week, the spokeswoman said.

(Reporting by Edmund Blair; Editing by Edith Honan and Alison Williams)