MISSOULA, Mont Two people were killed and 32 injured when a bus lost control on an icy interstate highway in western Montana on Sunday, and police said the death toll could rise.

The Rimrock Trailways bus, which had been traveling west on Interstate 90 from Billings to Missoula, was found on its side in the median, according to Montana Highway Patrol Sergeant Scott Hoffman. The crash happened at about 7:05 a.m. local time.

"We had a bus traveling too fast for conditions, which lost control on an icy highway," Hoffman said.

He said the cause of the crash was under investigation, and no other vehicles were known to be involved.

Some passengers were ejected from the bus, and three people, including the two who died, were pinned under the bus, Hoffman said. He said two people were in critical condition, while eight others, including the driver, were in serious condition.

Hoffman said road conditions were slick and hazardous. "We were dealing with black ice," he said.

Representatives for Community Medical Center and St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula, where the injured were taken, said 20 people had been treated and released from the hospitals as of Sunday afternoon.

Dan Ronan, a spokesman for the American Bus Association, a trade group that includes Rimrock among its members, said the driver is a 53-year-old veteran driver with a good safety record. He has worked for Rimrock for a year, after coming over from Greyhound.

"He's very familiar with that route," Ronan said.

Electronic equipment on board the bus showed it was going 65 miles per hour, which is 10 miles per hour below the posted speed limit on that stretch of highway, Ronan said.

(Writing by Mary Wisniewski; Additional reporting by Lori Grannis in Missoula; Editing by Colleen Jenkins)