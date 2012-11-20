MIAMI A 13-year-old girl was fatally shot aboard a private school bus in the Miami area on Tuesday and police said they have taken into custody a male student who is believed to be the shooter.

The girl was airlifted to Miami Children's Hospital, where she died, Miami-Dade Police Detective Javier Baez said.

"We have a male student who is in custody who appears to be the shooter," he said.

Baez said police did not have any possible motives for the shooting.

The bus was traveling on a road in the Homestead area of southwest Miami-Dade County when the shooting occurred. There were eight children aboard the bus and police were still interviewing the witnesses, he said.

The bus transported children to several charter schools and Baez said he did not know what school the victim and the suspected attended.

