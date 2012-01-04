NEW YORK A New York City Department of Correction bus carrying 16 inmates overturned on a state highway on Wednesday, injuring some of the prisoners and staff on board, officials said.

None of the injuries was serious, and all 16 prisoners remained in custody, the city Department of Correction said.

The cause of the mid-morning accident, which occurred on the New York State Thruway northbound near Ramapo, New York, remained under investigation, state police said.

Preliminary reports indicated that the bus, which was carrying three staff members along with 16 inmates, swerved to avoid another vehicle and flipped over onto its side.

The inmates were being returned to the medium-security Ulster Correctional prison after court appearances in New York City, the city Department of Correction said.

The injured staff and inmates were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, New York, the department said.

"Everyone has been treated and released. Well, not the inmates, they're back in prison," said Sharman Stein, a spokeswoman for the Department of Correction.

(Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Greg McCune)