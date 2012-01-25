Former U.S. President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush watch Game 1 of the MLB American League Championship Series baseball playoffs between the Detroit Tigers and the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

DALLAS A man detained outside the home of former President George W. Bush had a weapon in his car, but was released after questioning on Tuesday, a U.S. Secret Service spokesman said on Wednesday.

Spokesman Ed Donovan said the man, who was not identified, told agents and Dallas police that he was spiritually told to pick up a package at the Bush home. He had a permit to carry a gun, which was found in his vehicle, Donovan said.

He said neither the former president nor his wife, Laura, were at the house at the time. He declined to release further details about the Tuesday afternoon incident.

