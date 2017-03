MILAN Italian cement maker Buzzi Unicem (BZU.MI) said on Tuesday it had signed a deal to buy from France's Lafarge LAFP.PA Russia's Uralcement, which has an enterprise value of 104 million euros ($134.6 million).

The deal, which will be in cash, will generate "interesting synergies" for the Italian company, Buzzi Unicem said in a statement.

