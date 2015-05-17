LONDON British online gaming company 888 Holdings (888.L) is to make a takeover approach for rival Bwin.Party (BPTY.L), the Sunday Times reported, raising the prospect of a takeover battle between 888 and confirmed suitor GVC Holdings (GVC.L).

The newspaper, citing "city sources", said that 888 could confirm its interest in Bwin as early as Monday.

GVC said on Friday that it had submitted a bid for Bwin, which has been up for sale since last year.

Bwin confirmed separately on Friday that it was continuing discussions with a number of third parties, including GVC.

Online casino, poker and bingo games operator 888 is expanding its sports betting business and said in March that it was on the hunt for acquisitions, having benefited from strong growth as more gamblers shift to online betting.

Bwin could be reached for immediate comment on Sunday and 888 declined to comment.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by David Goodman)