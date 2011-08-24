HONG KONG Hong Kong-listed shares of BYD Co Ltd, a Chinese carmaker backed by billionaire Warren Buffett, fell 9 percent on Wednesday on earnings downgrades by analysts after the company reported an 89 percent plunge in first-half net income and warned of a possible loss in the third quarter.

The stock fell 8.9 percent to a session low of HK$14.74, the lowest since April 2009, against a 1 percent fall by the blue chip Hang Seng Index.

The stock has lost more than a quarter of its market value this week.

