HONG KONG Shares in BYD Co Ltd (1211.HK) (002594.SZ), a Chinese carmaker backed by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett, fell more than 8.3 percent to a two-week low after the company reported a 23.5 percent fall in car sales in the first 10 months of 2011.

The stock fell to HK$17.22, the lowest since October 27 amid a weak share market. The blue chip Hang Seng Index .HSI fell about 5 percent on the escalating crisis in Italy and weak third quarter results from HSBC Holdings (0005.HK).

BYD sold 326,379 cars in the first 10 months, down from 426,800 in the same period last year, the company said in an email to Reuters on Thursday.

For October alone, BYD sold 38,015 cars, down 6.3 percent from the same month a year ago.

(Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)