SHANGHAI Chinese carmaker BYD Co Ltd (002594.SZ) (1211.HK), backed by Warren Buffett, predicted net profit this year may fall as much as 22 percent due to sluggish sales of gasoline-driven cars, despite strong growth in its electric vehicle business.

BYD, which also on Wednesday reported a 26 percent drop in July-September profit, said it remained cautious on the fourth quarter, forecasting a drop in full-year profit of between 10 and 22 percent.

"The domestic auto market is still competitive, putting pressure on sales of traditional vehicles," BYD, which also owns handset and solar energy businesses, said in an exchange filing. "New energy vehicle business is expected to continue rapid growth."

BYD, which has formed a venture with Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE) to jointly make premium electric cars in China, didn't give its car sales data in the quarterly report.

In the first half of the year, BYD's revenue from new energy vehicles, which include electric and plug-in hybrid cars and buses, surged more than 10-fold to 2.7 billion yuan, helped by a slew of government incentives to encourage the use of greener vehicles.

Sales of BYD's traditional gasoline cars are facing tougher competition from foreign brands such as Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) and General Motors Co (GM.N), and have also suffered from a slowdown in the world's biggest vehicle market.

Growth in China's auto market may halve to 7 percent this year amid a slowing economy, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) has forecast.

BYD predicted 2014 net profit may fall to between 430 million yuan ($70.4 million) and 500 million, compared with last year's 553 million.

