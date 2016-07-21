The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, July 4, 2016. Picture taken on July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

BEIJING Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) is to pay 3 billion yuan ($450 million) for a stake in Chinese automaker and rechargeable batteries firm BYD Co Ltd (002594.SZ) (1211.HK), the Chinese company said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

Automakers and technology companies have formed a series of partnerships in recent years as the race to develop electric, self-driving, internet-connected vehicles has created demand for more electronics components and software.

The Samsung investment has been made through Chinese subsidiary Shanghai Samsung Semiconductor and gives the Korean firm a 1.92 percent stake in BYD, making it the ninth largest investor in the company.

Samsung Electronics said last week it was in talks to acquire a stake in BYD to boost its automotive chip business, after the Korea Economic Daily first reported that Samsung had agreed to buy a stake.

BYD, which also counts Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) as a backer, began as a battery maker for personal electronics before launching its automotive business that focuses on electric and hybrid vehicles.

A total of six investors bought BYD shares in a placing at 57.40 yuan per share, a discount to Thursday's closing share price of 61.94 yuan.

The 14.5 billion yuan private placement also included investments by CCB Principal Asset Management, China Life AMP Asset Management, Aegon-Industrial Fund Management and Essence Fund.

($1 = 6.6720 Chinese yuan renminbi)

