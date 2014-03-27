Hyundai Motor shares rally on restructuring hope
SEOUL Hyundai Motor Co shares extended their rally on Tuesday, rising nearly 9 percent on hopes the automaker and its affiliates will be restructured.
SHANGHAI BYD Co Ltd (002594.SZ) (1211.HK), the Warren Buffett-backed Chinese carmaker, plans to sell new stocks worth as much as 20 percent of its Hong Kong-listed shares, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing unidentified sources.
The firm's Hong Kong-traded shares fell 4.6 percent by midday and its mainland-listed shares declined 2.5 percent.
BYD has submitted an application for the plan to China's securities watchdog and could raise an estimated HK$7.61 billion through the share sale, the report said.
A BYD spokeswoman declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)
SAN FRANCISCO Snap Inc stock rose on Monday after the Snapchat owner received its first "buy" rating from a Wall Street analyst following a $3.4 billion public listing this month that raised the eyebrows of many on Wall Street.
NEW YORK The Federal Reserve is on track to raise interest rates twice more this year after a policy tightening last week, and it could be more or less aggressive depending on inflation and fiscal policies from the Trump administration, a Fed rate-setter said on Monday.