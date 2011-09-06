NASHVILLE, Tenn The Country Music Awards will be handed out November 9. The list of nominees announced on Tuesday is as follows:

* Entertainer of the Year - Jason Aldean, Brad Paisley, Blake Shelton, Taylor Swift, Keith Urban.

* Single of the Year - "A Little Bit Stronger" Sara Evans, "Colder Weather" Zac Brown Band, "Don't You Wanna Stay" Jason Aldean with Kelly Clarkson, "Honey Bee" Blake Shelton, "If I Die Young" The Band Perry.

* Album of the Year - "All About Tonight" Blake Shelton, "My Kinda Party" Jason Aldean, "Speak Now" Taylor Swift, "This Is Country Music" Brad Paisley, "You Get What You Give" Zac Brown Band.

* Song of the Year - "Colder Weather" written by Zac Brown, Wyatt Durrette, Levi Lowrey, and Coy Bowles for the Zac Brown Band, "Dirt Road Anthem" Brantley Gilbert and Colt Ford for Jason Aldean, "If I Die Young" Kimberly Perry for The Band Perry, "Mean" Taylor Swift, "You and Tequila" Matraca Berg and Deana Carter for Kenny Chesney featuring Grace Potter.

* Female Vocalist of the Year - Sara Evans, Miranda Lambert, Martina McBride, Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood.

* Male Vocalist of the Year - Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney, Brad Paisley, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban.

* Vocal Group of the Year - The Band Perry, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Rascal Flatts, Zac Brown Band.

* Vocal Duo of the Year - The Civil Wars, Montgomery Gentry, Steel Magnolia, Sugarland, Thompson Square.

* Musical Event of the Year - "As She's Walking Away" Zac Brown Band featuring Alan Jackson; "Coal Miner's Daughter" Loretta Lynn, Sheryl Crow, and Miranda Lambert; "Don't You Wanna Stay" Jason Aldean with Kelly Clarkson; "Old Alabama" Brad Paisley featuring Alabama; "You and Tequila" Kenny Chesney featuring Grace Potter.

* Musician of the Year - Sam Bush on mandolin, Jerry Douglas on Dobro, Paul Franklin on steel guitar, Dann Huff on guitar, Mac McAnally on guitar.

* Music Video of the Year - "Honey Bee" Blake Shelton, "If I Die Young" The Band Perry, "Mean" Taylor Swift, "Old Alabama" Brad Paisley featuring Alabama, "You and Tequila" Kenny Chesney featuring Grace Potter.

* New Artist of the Year - The Band Perry, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Thompson Square, Chris Young.

