Cablevision Systems Corp's video subscriber losses doubled in the third quarter as customers opted for lower priced bundled TV and internet services from telecom companies.

Shares of Cablevision were down marginally on Thursday afternoon after falling as much as 4 percent.

Cablevision lost about 56,000 video subscribers in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, up from 28,000 in the second quarter.

"We continued to observe significant competitive discounting, and certain portions of our footprint are still challenged by the economy," Chief Executive James Dolan said on a conference call.

Companies such as Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc have been offering bundled telecom and satellite TV services at competitive prices.

"Verizon has been Cablevision's primary competitor and has been pretty aggressive within their footprint," Pivotal Research Group analyst Jeff Wlodarczak said.

Cablevision has also been tight with credit and not aggressive with offers, he said.

The company has lost video subscribers for nine quarters in a row.

Cablevision has not engaged in promotions with customers who have had bad payment records or poor debt history, said Chief Operating Officer Kristin Dolan.

Some of the company's promotional eligibility policies pressured net subscriber results, James Dolan said.

Cablevision, however, reported higher-than-expected revenue and profit due to higher advertising revenue and increased cable TV prices.

Adjusted operating cash flow rose about 7 percent. It is the most closely watched metric for the company controlled by New York's Dolan family.

Average monthly cable revenue per customer rose 5.7 percent to $154.50, while cable advertising revenue grew 6.8 percent. Net revenue increased 3.8 percent to $1.63 billion.

Analyst on an average had expected $1.61 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net profit attributable to the company's shareholders fell to $71.5 million, or 26 cents per share, from $294.6 million, or $1.10 per share, a year earlier.

The year-earlier quarter included Cablevision's unit, Bresnan Broadband Holdings LLC, which it sold to Charter Communications Inc last year.

Cablevision earned 26 cents per share from continuing operations, above average analyst estimate of 18 cents.

Cablevision shares were trading at $18.39 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday afternoon, after touching a low of $17.74.

