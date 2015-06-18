A Verizon logo is seen during the International CTIA WIRELESS Conference & Exposition in New Orleans, Louisiana May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

NEW YORK Cablevision Systems Corp has dropped a lawsuit against Verizon Communications Inc as it sought to combine the case, involving a television commercial that had targeted Verizon's FiOS, with another between the rival companies.

Cablevision voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit filed in May in Manhattan federal court without prejudice, meaning the company reserved the right to later pursue its claims.

The company said on Thursday in a statement it was "merely in the process of being transferred to the same court that is already hearing our prior false advertising lawsuit against Verizon.

Cablevision filed the other lawsuit in January in federal court in Central Islip, New York, accusing Verizon of falsely advertising that its Wi-Fi service is the fastest available.

The lawsuit in Manhattan had sought a court order declaring as truthful a Cablevision commercial claiming Verizon's FiOS service does not only use fiber optic cable.

The Manhattan lawsuit came after Verizon in April launched a proceeding before the Better Business Bureaus' National Advertising Division challenging the commercial, which claims Verizon's "100% fiber optics" service actually uses regular cable in the home.

Alberto Canal, a Verizon spokesman, said in an email the "voices of our customers carry a lot more weight than a misinformation campaign of a competitor."

The cases are Cablevision Systems Corp v. Verizon Communications Inc, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 15-03859, and Cablevision Systems Corp v. Verizon Communications Inc. U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York, No. 15-00456.

