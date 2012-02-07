Cadence Pharmaceuticals Inc said it recalled one lot of its injectable painkiller Ofirmev after a routine stability test revealed the presence of an unidentified particle in a vial.

The company said it has not received any reports of adverse patient events related to the lots, but has initiated the recall as a precautionary measure.

The company, which had temporarily halted shipments from the supplier of the lot in question, said it has resumed normal supply with greater volumes from another supplier.

"We do not anticipate any further supply delays," Chief Commercial Officer Scott Byrd said in a statement.

Cadence said it began distributing the particular lot to hospitals, wholesalers and distributors in January 2011, but believes that fewer than 1,000 vials currently remain in the market.