Zodiac family silver key to $9 billion Safran tie-up
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
CHICAGO Caesars Entertainment Corp's (CZR.O) main operating unit has cleared the way for the casino operator to exit bankruptcy protection with an agreement that ends the last objection to its reorganization plan, lawyers told a U.S. judge on Friday.
The U.S. government's bankruptcy watchdog had objected to the reorganization of Caesars Entertainment Operating Co Inc, the subsidiary that filed an $18 billion bankruptcy in 2015, because of legal protections for the non-bankrupt parent.
The objection by the U.S. Trustee was a cloud over next week's trial to approve the Caesars unit's plan to cut $10 billion of debt and emerge from its two-year Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
A last-minute deal with the U.S. Trustee removes that threat. The news sent shares of the Caesars parent up 2.8 percent at $8.895.
Details of the agreement would be filed later on Friday, Joe Graham, a lawyer for the bankrupt unit, said at a hearing at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Chicago.
Judge Benjamin Goldgar said that if the issues were resolved, "you can present an order and I'll sign it."
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago, writing by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; editing by Grant McCool)
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
SAN FRANCISCO Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.
Aetna and Humana would consider all available options for their proposed $34 billion merger, the two U.S. health insurers said on Tuesday, a day after a court ruled against the deal due to fears it would lower competition.