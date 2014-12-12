Unilever prepares 6 billion pound sale of food brands: newspapers
LONDON Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday.
Certain lenders of Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR.O) said the gaming company did not reach an agreement with senior bondholders on the terms of a restructuring plan for its largest unit Caesars Entertainment Operating Co.
Late on Thursday, a group of first-lien bank lenders and a bondholder released details of negotiations of the debt-restructuring plan after a confidentiality agreement ended on Dec. 10.
The move effectively ends the talks and frees the lenders to trade the company's debt because they would no longer have non-public information about the status of the discussions.
A committee representing the first-lien lenders said it reached an oral agreement with the company on a restructuring plan for the unit, but the deal was contingent upon the company reaching a deal with senior bondholders that was acceptable to the lenders. That had not happened yet, the lenders said.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that Caesars Entertainment had reached a tentative deal with senior bondholders to back its restructuring plan before a mid-January interest-payment deadline.
Caesars spokesman Gary Thompson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Caesars, which has been waging a legal battle with its financial creditors over its efforts to restructure operations as it struggles with $25 billion in debt, had earlier warned it may file for bankruptcy if it cannot file a plan to satisfy its creditors.
The world's largest gaming company on Nov. 19 said it had been discussing a plan with first-lien noteholders to split the operating unit into a REIT and an operating company. Under that plan, first-lien noteholders would receive about 94 percent of what they were owed.
A week later, Caesars said the REIT plan had been superseded by newer proposals and that negotiations were continuing.
Investment funds Elliott Management Corp and Pacific Investment Management Co own a large amount of the gaming company's senior debt.
CHICAGO A U.S. judge formally approved Peabody Energy Corp's plan to emerge from bankruptcy late Friday after the coal producer struck a settlement with the U.S. government over legacy environmental claims at a gold and metal mining subsidiary.
Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.