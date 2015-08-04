PARIS Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) shares slumped 10 percent on Tuesday after the French bank ruled out a simplification any time soon of the complex ownership structure that has dragged on its market value.

Investors had been hoping for radical change at a bank riven by tensions between its listed entity and a network of cooperative regional lenders that control strategy and organization.

The bank said it had held discussions on structural change with the European Central Bank (ECB), which regulates the industry, but these had run into "constraints". It also appeared to rule out any change that could have delivered a big cash windfall for shareholders.

The windfall could have resulted from the regional coops taking more control of the group and paying out to minority investors as compensation.

But bank officials batted aside repeated requests from analysts for clarity on what the problem was with the ECB, saying only it related to the way banking mutuals are viewed.

"These exchanges (with ECB officials) have highlighted constraints which have not been lifted at this date," the bank said. "As a result, no transaction which might substantially affect the scope of Credit Agricole SA ... can be implemented at this stage."

The ECB declined to comment.

Omar Fall, an analyst at Jefferies, said in a note: "This sounds at best like a potential delay to the capital return story from the much-touted change in relationship between CASA and the Caisses Regionales parent."

New CEO Philippe Brassac, appointed in May, did set out a reorganization of the bank's reporting lines, but this fell short of changing the relationship between the listed bank and the coops.

"The goal to improve (the structure) was not to modify the way capital is allocated within the structures of the group, it is not the goal we are pursuing," Gerome Grivet, Credit Agricole's new chief financial officer, said.

The cross-holdings tying the bank together have created tensions between the listed bank and the mutual lenders, and some say the structure looks opaque under the tightened regulatory scrutiny of the industry introduced after the financial crisis.

A network of 39 caisses make up the backbone of the Credit Agricole group. Through a holding company, they own a 56 percent stake in CASA, which in turn owns a 25 percent stake in the caisses.

BUSINESS LINES

The bank's shares were down 10 percent at 12.97 euros by 0958 GMT (0558 EDT), on track for their biggest one-day fall since November 2011.

Like his predecessor, Brassac, 55, has spent his entire career at Credit Agricole, but away from its financial headquarters in Paris, mostly in the south of France.

He took over the reins in the middle of a three-year plan aimed at slashing the bank’s balance sheet and focusing on its two key markets, France and Italy, after an unsuccessful international expansion.

Brassac said he was reorganizing business lines to report directly to top management and would create new positions in charge of group-wide functions. "We want both to adapt the group and to get better performance and competitiveness," he said in his first news conference as CEO.

The bank's second-quarter net income rose to 920 million euros ($1 billion) from 17 million a year ago and it booked an additional 350 million euros in litigation provisions, bringing the total to 1.6 billion.

It said it had seen an advance in talks with U.S. authorities over payments denominated in U.S. dollars involving sanctioned countries or individuals, adding the discussions were likely to lead to a global settlement in the autumn.

($1 = 0.9143 euros)

(Additional reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier and Leigh Thomas; Francesco Canepa; Editing by Andrew Callus and David Holmes)