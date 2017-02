MADRID Spanish banking group La Caixa (CABK.MC) said it has no plans to orchestrate a merger for oil major Repsol (REP.MC), denying a report in newspaper Cinco Dias of a plan to merge Repsol with utility Gas Natural (GAS.MC).

"La Caixa is not studying or contemplating any merger for Repsol," a spokeswoman said on Friday.

La Caixa holds stakes in both Repsol and Gas Natural.

