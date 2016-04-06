The logo of Portugal's Portuguese Investment Bank (BPI) is seen at its Lisbon office February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Hugo Correia

LISBON Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos and Caixabank (CABK.MC) have resumed talks on the Spanish bank's attempt to buy dos Santos' stake in Portugal's Banco BPI (BBPI.LS) and find a solution to BPI's holdings in Africa, a source said on Wednesday.

The two leading shareholders in Portugal's second-largest listed bank face a deadline on April 10 when new European rules will require banks to fully provision for Angolan assets. Failure by BPI to offload its assets there by then could lead to heavy costs.

"Santoro and Caixabank have resumed talks to see if it's finally possible to reach an agreement," the source with knowledge of the process said.

Caixabank, which broke off the talks late last month, would not comment.

Caixabank is BPI's largest shareholder with a stake of 44 percent while dos Santos' Portuguese holding company Santoro owns 18.6 percent. Dos Santos is the daughter of Angola's president and Africa's richest woman.

The talks between the two have centered on Caixabank buying dos Santos' stake in BPI while Angolan telecoms firm Unitel, in which dos Santos is a key shareholder, would take control of BFA, the Angolan bank BPI controls and in which she is already a large shareholder.

