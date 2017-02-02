CaixaBank's logo is reflected on a glass of an advertising window, at company's headquarters in Barcelona, Spain, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo

MADRID Lower provisions in 2016 helped Caixabank (CABK.MC) deliver a 29 percent rise in net profit, though ultra-low interest rates led the Spanish lender to cut profitability targets for next year.

The Barcelona-based lender, one of Spain's most acquisitive banks during the financial crisis, has struggled to offset falling profitability at home by buying smaller savings banks.

It revised down its profitability ratio target to 9-11 percent by 2018 from 12-14 percent previously, something broadly expected by analysts because interest rates have fallen since the last plan was announced in March 2015.

In an attempt to increase revenues outside Spain, where the bank faces stiff competition for lending, Caixabank formally launched an offer in January for Portugal's BPI (BBPI.LS), which is expected to conclude next week.

Net profit for 2016 was 1.05 billion euros ($1.13 billion), below analysts' average estimate of 1.2 billion euros, according to Thomson Reuters data.

In the fourth quarter, net profit was 77 million euros against a 182 million euros loss in the same period last year when earnings where affected by writedowns due Caixabank's stake in Repsol (REP.MC) and other charges.

However, the last quarter was hit by the lender setting aside 110 million euros to cover mis-sold mortgages.

Spanish banks, including BBVA (BBVA.MC) and Banco Sabadell (SABE.MC), have been hit by a ruling from Europe's top court that meant they must repay customers more than 4 billion euros over disputed mortgage clauses.

LENDING REVENUE SEEN GROWING

Analysts broadly welcomed signs of stabilization in lending revenue, which prompted the Spanish bank to forecast a slight rise this year.

The lender's net interest income for the quarter rose 3 percent and 4 percent against the previous quarter, but for the year stood at 4.2 billion euros, down 5 percent as competition for lending ate into margins.

The bank forecast an increase of 1 to 3 percent in 2017 - without taking into account the BPI acquisition - saying it expected to benefit from lower funding costs.

At 1100 GMT, its shares were up 2 percent at 3.467 euros.

Caixabank ended 2016 with a fully- loaded capital ratio - a measure of a bank's strength under the strictest capital rules - of 12.4 percent. Depending on the take up of the BPI offer, which Caixabank estimates will be above 50 percent, the transaction could cut 80-140 basis points off the capital ratio.

The lender said it would consider paying a special dividend or a share buyback if its fully loaded ratio at the end of 2018 was above 12 percent.

