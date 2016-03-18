LOS ANGELES - - Toby, a two-nosed dog from California, has escaped being put down, finding a new home alongside other dogs with unusual physical attributes.

The canine was caught on the streets of Fresno and impounded. However, Todd Ray, who runs the Venice Beach Freak Show, came across a post from an animal shelter and asked about adopting him. Knowing the dog was due to be put down, Ray and his wife immediately agreed to take Toby in.

Toby now lives with Ray's family, which includes two other dogs, Rocky the five-legged Miniature Pinscher and Pinky the two-legged Chihuahua.

"For me, they are incredible. I'm fascinated by unique animals' beautiful differences and by the magical lessons that they teach us," he said.

"The uniqueness of their forms show us that 'normal' doesn't exist. The sad thing is that, at this time, people are at a place where they will let a two-nosed dog get put down before they will adopt him - only because he looks different."